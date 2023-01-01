SA gold miners at most risk of early closures, job losses as loadshedding crisis unfolds

(miningmx.com) - While Eskom loadshedding hurts all mining activity in South Africa, it’s the marginal businesses such as gold mining where the damage is the greater. That’s the view of analysts writing on the country’s unfolding energy crisis who say that gold miners with depleting resources are most affected.
Lucapa recovers diamonds from two Lulo kimberlite bulk samples
Lucapa Diamond has recovered 23 diamonds from a second sample from kimberlite L164 and 13 diamonds from kimberlite L056. It said the Lulo kimberlite bulk sample KBS/164/02, totalling 365m3 of kimberlite material was processed through the Lulo Kimberlite...
DMCC kicks off ICA Congress 2023; reports 17% diamond trade growth in 2022
Kicking off the Congress of the International Coloured Gemstone Association (ICA), the DMCC also reports a 17% year-on-year increase in the value of diamond trade in 2022, totalling $37.4 bn combined for rough and polished diamonds, including...
40% of employees in the ALROSA group working for more than 10 years
By the end of 2022 the share of employees working at ALROSA enterprises for more than 10 years exceeded 40%. In addition, 11% of employees have more than 25 years of experience and carry the honorary title of "ALROSA Veteran".
VanderLinden: The WFDB and IDMA represent two sides of the same coin
(IDMA press release) - Following the announcement of February 15, i.e., that the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will hold its 40th Congress separately from its sister organization, the World Diamond Federation...
Construction of Singida gold project 93% complete – Shanta
The construction of the Singida gold project in central Tanzania is now 93% complete, Shanta Gold has said. The East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer said all essential equipment for the operation of the...
