Not Every Girl's Best Friend

(idexonline.com) - Diamonds are a girl's best friend, so they say, but Devanshi Sanghvi would disagree. She was heiress to her family's $60m-plus diamond empire, but decided instead to take her vows as sadhvi - or nun - in the Jain religion, aged just eight. Jainism teaches that the path to enlightenment and reincarnation is through strict vegetarianism, non-violence and minimal harm to people, plants and animals. It dates back 2,500 years and has five million followers, mostly in India.