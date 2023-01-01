Not Every Girl's Best Friend

(idexonline.com) - Diamonds are a girl's best friend, so they say, but Devanshi Sanghvi would disagree. She was heiress to her family's $60m-plus diamond empire, but decided instead to take her vows as sadhvi - or nun - in the Jain religion, aged just eight. Jainism teaches that the path to enlightenment and reincarnation is through strict vegetarianism, non-violence and minimal harm to people, plants and animals. It dates back 2,500 years and has five million followers, mostly in India.
News
Polar Lithium, a joint venture of Nornickel and Rosatom, receives right to develop Kolmozerskoye project
Polar Lithium, a collaboration between Nornickel and Rosatom’s mining division, has been awarded the exclusive right to develop Kolmozerskoye, Russia’s largest lithium deposit. The project, located in the country’s northwest Murmansk Region, will produce...
Yesterday
Barrick Gold to grow organically not through merger, acquisition – CEO
Barrick Gold does not intend to grow through merger and acquisition activities as it prefers to grow organically while targeting sustainable profitable growth.
Yesterday
IIT-M to set up National Centre for lab-grown diamonds
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), has begun research into lab-grown diamonds (LGD) at the institute, which now intends to set up a National Centre for Lab-Grown Diamonds. IIT-M will primarily concern itself with research...
Yesterday
ALTR Founder Amish Shah launches J'evar- A Fine jewelry brand made with lab-grown diamonds
ALTR Created Diamonds founder Amish Shah has announced the launch of a new purpose-driven fine jewelry brand, J'evar.
Yesterday
Caviar released a golden Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The international luxury brand Caviar, specializing in the jewelry design of smartphones and accessories, presented the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra collection.
Yesterday