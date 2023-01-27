Russia's conflict diamonds: Who profits most from the ongoing trade?

Illegal gold mining expanding unchecked in Myanmar poising water supply A rapid expansion in illegal gold mining since the military coup is poisoning the water supply in Myanmar’s Kachin state and destroying the livelihoods of residents who say the ethnic Kachin group that administers the region has failed to police the...

How men and women chose gifts for February 14 and what they gave Valentine's Day entered the top three popular festive occasions for buying jewelry along with the New Year and March 8, found out during a large study of the customer journey map in the network "585 * GOLDEN". 32% of men and women surveyed...

Lucapa recovers diamonds from two Lulo kimberlite bulk samples Lucapa Diamond has recovered 23 diamonds from a second sample from kimberlite L164 and 13 diamonds from kimberlite L056. It said the Lulo kimberlite bulk sample KBS/164/02, totalling 365m3 of kimberlite material was processed through the Lulo Kimberlite...

DMCC kicks off ICA Congress 2023; reports 17% diamond trade growth in 2022 Kicking off the Congress of the International Coloured Gemstone Association (ICA), the DMCC also reports a 17% year-on-year increase in the value of diamond trade in 2022, totalling $37.4 bn combined for rough and polished diamonds, including...