Electric vehicles throw palladium's mega-rally into reverse

BGD completes its diamond drilling program at Tunkillia Gold Project Barton Gold Holdings Limited (BGD) has confirmed that its diamond drilling program at the Tunkillia Gold Project has been completed, comprising a total of 2,201m of diamond drilling plus 602m of RC and mud rotary pre-collars.



Botswana Diamonds raises £352,425 for working capital Botswana Diamonds has issued more than 28,5 million ordinary shares of £0.0025 each in respect of the second tranche of consideration shares due following the completion of the acquisition of Vutomi in South Africa last September.



Shanta expands West Kenya’s mineral resource to 1.72Moz Shanta Gold has expanded the mineral resources at the West Kenya project, in Kenya, to 1.72 million ounces (Moz) of gold.



Robex, Taurus ink financing deal to advance Kiniero gold project West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources has appointed Taurus Mining Finance Fund No.2 as its exclusive arranger for a funding package of up to $115 million for the development of Robex’s Kiniero gold project in Guinea.

