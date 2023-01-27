Electric vehicles throw palladium's mega-rally into reverse

(usnews.com/Reuters) - Palladium, once the cheapest major precious metal, rocketed from less than $500 an ounce in 2016 to above $3,400 last March, leaving platinum and gold for dust. An era of breathtaking palladium rallies is likely to be ending, analysts said, as rising supply and stagnant demand erode prices of the metal used to neutralise vehicle exhaust emissions.
News
BGD completes its diamond drilling program at Tunkillia Gold Project
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (BGD) has confirmed that its diamond drilling program at the Tunkillia Gold Project has been completed, comprising a total of 2,201m of diamond drilling plus 602m of RC and mud rotary pre-collars.
Today
Botswana Diamonds raises £352,425 for working capital
Botswana Diamonds has issued more than 28,5 million ordinary shares of £0.0025 each in respect of the second tranche of consideration shares due following the completion of the acquisition of Vutomi in South Africa last September.
Yesterday
Shanta expands West Kenya’s mineral resource to 1.72Moz
Shanta Gold has expanded the mineral resources at the West Kenya project, in Kenya, to 1.72 million ounces (Moz) of gold.
Yesterday
Robex, Taurus ink financing deal to advance Kiniero gold project
West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources has appointed Taurus Mining Finance Fund No.2 as its exclusive arranger for a funding package of up to $115 million for the development of Robex’s Kiniero gold project in Guinea.
Yesterday
Anglo loads the first LNG dual-fuelled vessel
Anglo American says its newly launched LNG dual-fuelled Capesize+ vessel, the Ubuntu Harmony, has loaded its first cargo of iron ore from its Kumba operations in South Africa.
Yesterday