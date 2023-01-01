‘Unprecedented’ rainfall dampens Tharisa first quarter chrome and PGM mine output

(miningmx.com) - Unprecedented rainfall hampered production from Tharisa’s platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome mine in the first quarter, the Johannesburg-listed group said in an update in January. Tharisa mines from an open pit in South Africa’s North West province where rainfall in the first quarter was 27% higher compared to previous years. Phoevos Pouroulis, CEO of Tharisa said open pit flexibility had consequently been “compromised”. The impact of rain is reflected in a 17.7% decline in quarter-on-quarter reef mined. However, Tharisa supplemented run-of-mine production with stockpiled material. As a result, first quarter production of PGMs and chrome concentrate came in 5.7% and eight percent lower at 42,7000 ounces and 383,000 tons of concentrate respectively.
Caviar released a golden Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The international luxury brand Caviar, specializing in the jewelry design of smartphones and accessories, presented the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra collection.
Today
Angola’s Chitotolo eyes higher diamond output this year
The Sociedade Mineira do Chitotolo, a partnership between Endiama, ITM Mining and Lumanhe, which has alluvial diamond mining operations in the Lunda-Norte province is targeting to produce 281 000 carats this year.
Yesterday
Saiyam Mehra takes over as Chairman and Rajesh Rokde as Vice Chairman of GJC
The Installation ceremony of the Committee of Administration (COA) of India’s prestigious gems and jewellery industry body the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) concluded in Mumbai.
Yesterday
Angola plans to produce 12Mcts in 2023
Angola is planning to produce 12 million carats of rough diamonds worth $2.1 billion in 2023, according to the state-owned diamond company, Endiama.
Yesterday
Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens its 300th Global Showroom in Dallas, USA
The 300th global showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally across 10 countries, was held in Dallas, USA, according to a press release from the company.
Yesterday