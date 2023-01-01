‘Unprecedented’ rainfall dampens Tharisa first quarter chrome and PGM mine output

(miningmx.com) - Unprecedented rainfall hampered production from Tharisa’s platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome mine in the first quarter, the Johannesburg-listed group said in an update in January. Tharisa mines from an open pit in South Africa’s North West province where rainfall in the first quarter was 27% higher compared to previous years. Phoevos Pouroulis, CEO of Tharisa said open pit flexibility had consequently been “compromised”. The impact of rain is reflected in a 17.7% decline in quarter-on-quarter reef mined. However, Tharisa supplemented run-of-mine production with stockpiled material. As a result, first quarter production of PGMs and chrome concentrate came in 5.7% and eight percent lower at 42,7000 ounces and 383,000 tons of concentrate respectively.