Rolex Now Has a Resale Program. The Watch World Quakes.

(nytimes.com) - There is a saying in the high-end watch trade that there are only two kinds of watchmakers: Rolex and everyone else. The privately owned, Geneva-based brand dominates the industry by virtually every measure, although many of these comparisons are based on estimates, as a result of Rolex’s well-known reluctance to share information. In 2021, the company’s sales were estimated to total 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.56 billion), accounting for 28.8 percent of the global watch market’s retail value — up from 26.8 percent in 2020 and 24.6 percent in 2019 — according to a Morgan Stanley report released in March, the most recent information available. To put that 28.8 percent in perspective, the report estimated Rolex’s market share as equal to that of the next five brands combined. Rolex is an even bigger juggernaut in secondary channels, where its pre-owned watches often fetch twice their retail value, and sometimes far more. (Many watch insiders cite the 2017 auction of Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona for $17.8 million as the start of the current mania for collectible timepieces.) All this goes a long way toward explaining the seismic shift in the global watch trade that occurred on Dec. 1, when Rolex announced it was introducing a certified pre-owned (C.P.O.) program for secondhand Rolex watches that have been inspected, refurbished and met the company’s minimum standards. The brand did not respond to a request for comment.
News
De Beers' underlying EBITDA jumps 29% to $1,4bn in 2022
De Beers’ underlying earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 29% to $1,4 billion in 2022 compared to the previous year’s $1,1 billion, reflecting overall positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery...
Today
India's NMDC signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT
On February 18, 2023, India's miner 'National Mineral Development Corporation' (NMDC) signed an Agreement for Collaborative Research with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar on “Feasibility Studies for Preparation of Fused Magnesia from Kimberlite...
Today
India’s gold demand to rebound over 800 tonnes this year
Weighed down by a sharp increase in yellow metal prices on the back of geo-political tensions sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflation, India’s gold consumption in the calendar year stood at about 770 tonnes.
Today
Rio Tinto to proceed with underground mining of Diavik’s A21 pipe
Rio Tinto has approved a $40-million investment in the first phase of underground mining below the existing A21 open pit at its Diavik Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories of Canada.
Today
The Bank of New York Mellon notified of the termination of the deposit agreement for Nornickel’s ADR program
PJSC “MMC “Norilsk Nickel”, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, notifies that on February 21, 2023, The Bank of New York Mellon (BNYM) published a corporate action notice...
Today