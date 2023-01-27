News

Anglo loads the first LNG dual-fuelled vessel

Anglo American says its newly launched LNG dual-fuelled Capesize+ vessel, the Ubuntu Harmony, has loaded its first cargo of iron ore from its Kumba operations in South Africa.

Today

IIG collaborates with Finestar Educational Institute to launch a Gem & Jewellery institute

The International Institute of Gemology (IIG Surat), the renowned educational institution in the gems and jewellery industry since 1965, is collaborating with Finestar Educational Institute.

27 january 2023

Tanishq opens its first store in Abu Dhabi in UAE

Tanishq’s opened its flagship store in Abu Dhabi on the iconic Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi. The jewellery brand’s expansion plans in the region remain on track with 6 stores now open in the UAE and further expansion into Sharjah and Qatar planned in Q1...

27 january 2023

Epiroc to supply R200m equipment to SA platinum mine

Epiroc, an equipment manufacturer, has won a large order for low-profiling mining equipment from African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) for use at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa.

27 january 2023

Eastern Platinum extends terms for Crocodile River PGMs tailings concentrate with Impala

Eastern Platinum has extended the terms for Crocodile River tailings concentrate with Impala Platinum, which was first signed in 2020 for delivery of platinum group metals (PGMs) tailings concentrate to Impala.

27 january 2023

Russian diamonds lose their sparkle in Europe

Today
Expert Reports
(politico.eu) - In the European bubble in Brussels, diamonds aren’t anyone’s best friend anymore. “Russian diamonds are blood diamonds,” De Croo said in a statement to POLITICO. “The revenue for Russia from diamonds can only stop if the access of Russian diamonds to Western markets is no longer possible. On forging that solid front, Belgium is working with its partners.” The West’s economic war against Russia has already had an impact. Partly because of U.S. sanctions, the Russian diamond trade in Antwerp has already been severely hit. But those rough Russian diamonds are diverted to other diamond markets, and often find their way back to the West, cut and polished. That's why Belgium is working with partners to introduce a "watertight" traceability system for diamonds, a Belgian official said. If it works, this could hurt Moscow more than if Washington or Brussels are flying solo.
