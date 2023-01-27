Russian diamonds lose their sparkle in Europe

Anglo loads the first LNG dual-fuelled vessel Anglo American says its newly launched LNG dual-fuelled Capesize+ vessel, the Ubuntu Harmony, has loaded its first cargo of iron ore from its Kumba operations in South Africa.



IIG collaborates with Finestar Educational Institute to launch a Gem & Jewellery institute The International Institute of Gemology (IIG Surat), the renowned educational institution in the gems and jewellery industry since 1965, is collaborating with Finestar Educational Institute.

Tanishq opens its first store in Abu Dhabi in UAE Tanishq’s opened its flagship store in Abu Dhabi on the iconic Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi. The jewellery brand’s expansion plans in the region remain on track with 6 stores now open in the UAE and further expansion into Sharjah and Qatar planned in Q1...

Epiroc to supply R200m equipment to SA platinum mine Epiroc, an equipment manufacturer, has won a large order for low-profiling mining equipment from African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) for use at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa.