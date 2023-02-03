News

Gem Diamonds 2022 output dips on low ore treated

Gem Diamonds’ rough output at its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho dropped 7% to 106 704 carats in 2022 compared to 115 335 carats produced in 2021.

De Beers boosts 2022 output to 34,6Mct, average price up 35% to $197/ct

De Beers produced 34,6 million carats in 2022, a growth of 7% compared to about 32,3 million carats in 2021, according to data released by Anglo American.

Moscow to host exhibition “Masters of Russia. Jewelry and stone-cutting art"

The Amber Plaza Exhibition Center in Moscow will host the exhibition "Masters of Russia.  Jewelry and stone-cutting art" on February 24 - March 26.

03 february 2023

BlueRock resumes Kareevlei operations

BlueRock Diamonds resumed operations at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa last Wednesday, following discussions with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

03 february 2023

GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah reacts to India's Union Budget 2023-24

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) applauds the pro-reform and export growth-oriented budget by Hon. Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, wherein is listed 7 priorities outlining people-centric agenda of ease of living...

03 february 2023

Gold to surge through $2,000/oz as US rates outlook provides lift

(miningmx.com) - Gold is tipped to surge through $2,000 per ounce as macroeconomic headwinds that kept the metal in check last year are expected to ease. The macroeconomic backdrop is becoming “increasingly bullish for gold,” said Bank of America in a report on January 23. The bank said gold’s “diversifier” role in a portfolio was coming to the fore even though it wasn’t among the metals favoured in the globe’s push towards decarbonisation.

