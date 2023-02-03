Gold to surge through $2,000/oz as US rates outlook provides lift

(miningmx.com) - Gold is tipped to surge through $2,000 per ounce as macroeconomic headwinds that kept the metal in check last year are expected to ease. The macroeconomic backdrop is becoming “increasingly bullish for gold,” said Bank of America in a report on January 23. The bank said gold’s “diversifier” role in a portfolio was coming to the fore even though it wasn’t among the metals favoured in the globe’s push towards decarbonisation.