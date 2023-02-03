Would You Buy a Rough Diamond?

(nytimes.com) - Uncut diamonds usually are sold to dealers or jewelers who then incorporate them into the collections they sell to clients but Signum, a new company, intends to take a different approach: selling them directly to the public and introducing a digital companion as well. The business was created in late 2021 by the owners of HB Antwerp, the diamond trading, cutting and polishing company that holds partial ownership of the 1,758-carat Sewelo, the second-largest diamond ever unearthed.
News
Moscow to host exhibition “Masters of Russia. Jewelry and stone-cutting art"
The Amber Plaza Exhibition Center in Moscow will host the exhibition "Masters of Russia. Jewelry and stone-cutting art" on February 24 - March 26.
03 february 2023
BlueRock resumes Kareevlei operations
BlueRock Diamonds resumed operations at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa last Wednesday, following discussions with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).
03 february 2023
GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah reacts to India's Union Budget 2023-24
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) applauds the pro-reform and export growth-oriented budget by Hon. Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, wherein is listed 7 priorities outlining people-centric agenda of ease of living...
03 february 2023
Harmony on track to meet full-year production guidance
Harmony says guidance for the financial year 2023 remains unchanged at 1,4 million to 1,5 million ounces of gold and gold equivalents, at an all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) of below R900 000/kg.
03 february 2023
Belgium still opposes sanctions against Russian diamonds
The tenth package of European Union sanctions against Russia, expected on February 24, will not include a ban on the import of Russian diamonds, writes the Belgian newspaper L’Echo.
03 february 2023