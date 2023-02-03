Would You Buy a Rough Diamond?

(nytimes.com) - Uncut diamonds usually are sold to dealers or jewelers who then incorporate them into the collections they sell to clients but Signum, a new company, intends to take a different approach: selling them directly to the public and introducing a digital companion as well. The business was created in late 2021 by the owners of HB Antwerp, the diamond trading, cutting and polishing company that holds partial ownership of the 1,758-carat Sewelo, the second-largest diamond ever unearthed.