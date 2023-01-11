The number of firms importing from Russia to Finland decreased by 85%

(kommersant.ru) - The number of Finnish companies importing from Russia decreased by 85% in 2022. At the end of the year, the number of such companies was at least 100, said Olli-Pekka Penttilä, head of the country's customs statistics department.



“In November 2022, Russia accounted for only 3.6% of our imports, compared with 12.3% in March of the same year,” he said (as per the Prime news agency).



At the end of last year, two-thirds of Finnish imports from Russia were nickel ore, which Norilsk Nickel brings to its own plant in Harjavalta. It should be noted that since 2023 the ore is being transported by a private rail carrier.



In addition, 95% of deliveries from the Russian Federation against the backdrop of sanctions are carried out by sea. Mr. Penttil predicts that in March of this year, imports from Russia will be reduced to several tens of millions of euros.