Anglo American appoints new group director of projects, development

Anglo American has appointed Alison Atkinson as the group director of projects and development as well as a member of the group management committee, to take effect during the second quarter of 2023.

Today

Sarine and DELGATTO sign cooperation agreement enabling rough diamond financing

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with the DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF). The DDFF is introducing the “Del Gatto 360, Powered by Sarine” service for rough diamonds.

Today

Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden forms JV to invest in mining assets abroad

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden 1211. SE), the Gulf's largest miner, announced on 11 Jan 2023 that it has agreed to form a joint venture with the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund to invest in mining assets globally, as per a media...

Today

Copper prices rise for the first time since June 2022

China loosening COVID-19 restrictions resulted in copper prices moving above $9,000 a tonne last week for the first time since June 2022. Fueled by optimism that China will have high demand due to the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, prices zoomed up...

Yesterday

Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC inaugurates its office and successfully closes first 2023 tender

Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC successfully concluded its first Tender of 2023 which took place at the DDE in Almas Tower, DMCC from 7th January – 11th January 2023.  

Yesterday

The number of firms importing from Russia to Finland decreased by 85%

Today
Expert Reports

(kommersant.ru) - The number of Finnish companies importing from Russia decreased by 85% in 2022. At the end of the year, the number of such companies was at least 100, said Olli-Pekka Penttilä, head of the country's customs statistics department.

“In November 2022, Russia accounted for only 3.6% of our imports, compared with 12.3% in March of the same year,” he said (as per the Prime news agency).

At the end of last year, two-thirds of Finnish imports from Russia were nickel ore, which Norilsk Nickel brings to its own plant in Harjavalta. It should be noted that since 2023 the ore is being transported by a private rail carrier.

In addition, 95% of deliveries from the Russian Federation against the backdrop of sanctions are carried out by sea. Mr. Penttil predicts that in March of this year, imports from Russia will be reduced to several tens of millions of euros.

 

