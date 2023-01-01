India Diamond Traders Hit by Rupee Risks Amid Russia Supply Woes

(yahoo.com/Bloomberg) - Efforts by Indian diamond traders to secure more uncut product from Russia and allay an export slump in the world’s biggest polishing hub are being hampered by currency risks. Supplies from Russia to India have fallen 40% since April, leading to a knock-on slump in exports from the Asian nation. Furthermore, not a single jeweler has utilized a special facility set up in July to allow the trade to be handled in rupees, according to the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.
News
Caledonia provides gold production guidance for 2023
Caledonia Mining is expected to produce between 87,500 and 97,000 ounces of gold from the Blanket Mine and Bilboes oxides project in Zimbabwe.
Today
KCM plans to shut down Nchanga smelter for 45 days
Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) will shut down its Nchanga smelter in Zambia for 45 days between July and August to upgrade the infrastructure.
Today
The first Uzbek Jewellery Fair kicks off on May 12-14, 2023 in Tashkent
The exhibition company "EXPOTOUR GROUP" announced the the First Luxurious International Jewellery, Gems and Equipment Exhibition (Uzbek Jewellery Fair) to be held on May 12-14 in Tashkent.
Yesterday
Etika Jewels partners with Diamond Foundry for providing carbon-neutral diamonds in UAE
Dubai jeweller Etika Jewels, a Dubai-based sustainable online jewellery retailer has collaborated with Diamond Foundry, a California-based lab-grown diamond manufacturer, to provide carbon-free diamonds in the UAE.
Yesterday
Anglo American appoints new group director of projects, development
Anglo American has appointed Alison Atkinson as the group director of projects and development as well as a member of the group management committee, to take effect during the second quarter of 2023.
Yesterday