India Diamond Traders Hit by Rupee Risks Amid Russia Supply Woes

(yahoo.com/Bloomberg) - Efforts by Indian diamond traders to secure more uncut product from Russia and allay an export slump in the world’s biggest polishing hub are being hampered by currency risks. Supplies from Russia to India have fallen 40% since April, leading to a knock-on slump in exports from the Asian nation. Furthermore, not a single jeweler has utilized a special facility set up in July to allow the trade to be handled in rupees, according to the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.