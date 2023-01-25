Six Stories That Will Shape the Diamond Market in 2023

(rapaport.com) - Now, the industry is adjusting to the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the associated US sanctions on Alrosa. Market forces have not yet enabled that to play out fully. The conflict will likely become even more important in 2023 than it was in 2022 as the supply-demand dynamic adjusts and source-verification programs gain steam. Other factors are also expected to affect the trade in 2023. The US and Chinese economies are experiencing lingering uncertainty, while the lab-grown market continues to grow and evolve. Finally, De Beers and the Botswana government are set to sign a deal that could have wider significance for the industry.
News
China's gold import increases from Switzerland and Russia in 2022
According to the latest gold import data release, China imported more gold from Switzerland last year and stepped-up gold purchases from Russia.
Yesterday
India's polished diamond exports dip 28.25% in December 2022, rough imports too down by 27.32%
The overall gross export of polished diamonds at $ 1270.36 mn in the month of Dec 2022 is showing a decline of 28.25% as compared to $ 1 770.61 mn for the same period of the previous year.
Yesterday
A favorable environment for investment in gold in 2023
The year 2023 promises to be a favorable period for investment in gold. Some analysts are very optimistic about the prospects of this safe haven asset. Thus, Jurg Kiner, the chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital, predicts that gold quotations...
Yesterday
CIBJO and Turkish Jewellery Exporters Association sign MOU
The heads of the World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) and the Turkish Jewellery Exporters' Association (TJEA) have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding, pledging the intent of the two organizations to cooperate closely in nurturing...
Yesterday
BlueRock ordered to suspend Kareevlei operations
BlueRock Diamonds has suspended operations at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa, following an impromptu visit by officials from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).
25 january 2023