Six Stories That Will Shape the Diamond Market in 2023

(rapaport.com) - Now, the industry is adjusting to the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the associated US sanctions on Alrosa. Market forces have not yet enabled that to play out fully. The conflict will likely become even more important in 2023 than it was in 2022 as the supply-demand dynamic adjusts and source-verification programs gain steam. Other factors are also expected to affect the trade in 2023. The US and Chinese economies are experiencing lingering uncertainty, while the lab-grown market continues to grow and evolve. Finally, De Beers and the Botswana government are set to sign a deal that could have wider significance for the industry.