Blockchain Will Transform The Future Of Luxury. Here’s How

(jingdaily.com) - After losing an estimated $98 billion (672.4 billion RMB) in a single year due to counterfeiting, the luxury industry is embracing a tech-forward crusade to veto the imitation market. The sector may not be able to stop the production and sale of replicas, but it can make it easier for genuine luxury buyers to validate the real thing. For instance, the next time you buy a legitimate luxury handbag, chances are that it will come with its very own verifiable and traceable digital identity.