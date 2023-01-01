Blockchain Will Transform The Future Of Luxury. Here’s How

(jingdaily.com) - After losing an estimated $98 billion (672.4 billion RMB) in a single year due to counterfeiting, the luxury industry is embracing a tech-forward crusade to veto the imitation market. The sector may not be able to stop the production and sale of replicas, but it can make it easier for genuine luxury buyers to validate the real thing. For instance, the next time you buy a legitimate luxury handbag, chances are that it will come with its very own verifiable and traceable digital identity.
BlueRock ordered to suspend of Kareevlei operations
BlueRock Diamonds has suspended operations at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa, following an impromptu visit by officials from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).
Yesterday
Nornickel announces Consolidated Production Results for FY2022
Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announced preliminary consolidated production results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022 and production outlook for the...
Yesterday
Lucapa’s Lulo boosts Q4 revenue, output
Lucapa’s 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola realised $41.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a growth of $29.8 million compared to the same period, a year earlier.
Yesterday
US becomes largest export market for Indian gold jewellery
According to WGC, the US became the largest market for Indian gold jewellery due to additional tariffs on Chinese jewellery to the US. The US has become India's largest export market for gold jewellery ahead of the UAE, the World Gold Council (WGC)...
Yesterday
Ghana seeks to diversify from gold, diamonds
Ghana wants to diversify from gold, diamonds, bauxite and manganese, according to media reports citing a government official. Business Ghana quoted deputy minister of land and natural resources in charge of mining, George Mireku Duker as saying that...
Yesterday