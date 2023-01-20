News

Resolute boosts mineral resource estimate for the Mali gold project

Dual-listed gold miner Resolute Mining has recorded a 58% increase in the mineral resource estimate for its Syama North project, in Mali.

Mountain Province Diamonds announced 4Q 2022 production and sales results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.

20 january 2023

NDC & Jawhara Jewellery join hands to promote the natural diamond dream in UAE

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the natural diamond industry, has partnered with the leading jewellery brand, Jawhara Jewellery, to enhance aspiration and desire for natural...

20 january 2023

Israel International Diamond Week March 27 – 30, 2023 to feature tender of polished goods

Israel International Diamond Week, to be held from March 27 – 30, 2023, will feature a tender of polished goods held at the Israel Diamond Exchange’s (IDE)International Tender Center.

20 january 2023

RICHEMONT reports sales increase of 8% for the 3Q

RICHEMONT reports sales increase of 8% for the 3Q and 18% for the 9 months ended 31 December 2022. Sales up by 5% at constant exchange rates and by 8% at actual exchange rates.

20 january 2023

Amplats set to post lower 2022 dividend after technical glitches hurt metal sales

(miningmx.com) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) is forecast to report a large increase in unsold refined metal – a development that would reduce its cash flow and result in a reduction in the annual dividend. This was the view of Bank of America analysts who said technical glitches were to blame for the expected poor year-on-year performance. They also forecast that the platinum group metal (PGM) basket would be under pressure this year, especially palladium. Amplats’ business case would also be negatively affected by South African risk, described by the bank as “a tricky postcode”.

