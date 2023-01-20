Amplats set to post lower 2022 dividend after technical glitches hurt metal sales

(miningmx.com) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) is forecast to report a large increase in unsold refined metal – a development that would reduce its cash flow and result in a reduction in the annual dividend. This was the view of Bank of America analysts who said technical glitches were to blame for the expected poor year-on-year performance. They also forecast that the platinum group metal (PGM) basket would be under pressure this year, especially palladium. Amplats’ business case would also be negatively affected by South African risk, described by the bank as “a tricky postcode”.