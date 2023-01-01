Lab-Diamond Sales Grow as Prices Fall

Newmont launches $17bn bid for Australia's Newcrest Newmont Mining has launched a $17bn all-share bid for Australian rival Newcrest in an attempt to create the world’s biggest gold mining company, sharecast.com reported.

Indian LGD industry looks to tap global opportunity with Government support According to Indian G&J industry sources, while the Union Budget 2023-24 support to the LGD sector may not have any big impact on the country's overall gems and jewellery exports, it could be a decision to tap an opportunity of the future.

South Africa mining industry records lowest fatalities in 2022 – minister The South African mining industry recorded 49 fatalities in 2022, which is the lowest-ever number of fatalities recorded in history, according to a senior government official. Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe told delegates at the Investing...

African Mining Indaba begins The annual Investing in African Mining Indaba, which is considered one of the continent’s largest gatherings of mining companies, investors and government representatives, commenced Monday in Cape Town, South Africa. The 2023 Mining Indaba theme is ‘Unlocking...