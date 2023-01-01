Lab-Diamond Sales Grow as Prices Fall

(paulzimnisky.com) - However, as the price point between natural and lab-diamonds continues to widen, consumer’s intuitive perception of the two products is also likely to naturally diverge — as at the end of the day, diamond jewelry is a luxury/discretionary purchase often driven by emotion or feeling, i.e. the economic concept of diamonds being a “Veblen good” is at play.
News
Newmont launches $17bn bid for Australia's Newcrest
Newmont Mining has launched a $17bn all-share bid for Australian rival Newcrest in an attempt to create the world’s biggest gold mining company, sharecast.com reported.
Today
Indian LGD industry looks to tap global opportunity with Government support
According to Indian G&J industry sources, while the Union Budget 2023-24 support to the LGD sector may not have any big impact on the country's overall gems and jewellery exports, it could be a decision to tap an opportunity of the future.
Today
South Africa mining industry records lowest fatalities in 2022 – minister
The South African mining industry recorded 49 fatalities in 2022, which is the lowest-ever number of fatalities recorded in history, according to a senior government official. Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe told delegates at the Investing...
Yesterday
African Mining Indaba begins
The annual Investing in African Mining Indaba, which is considered one of the continent’s largest gatherings of mining companies, investors and government representatives, commenced Monday in Cape Town, South Africa. The 2023 Mining Indaba theme is ‘Unlocking...
Yesterday
Anglo American Platinum refined output down 25% in 2022
Anglo American Platinum’s production of refined platinum group metal (PGM) fell 25% in 2022 due to the delayed Polokwane smelter rebuild, and power outages, coupled with lower mine output and grades.
Yesterday