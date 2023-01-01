Miners expect year of tumult as recession, risk and consolidation change face of industry

(miningmx.com) - Gold mining companies would turn increasingly to industry consolidation through merger and acquisitions this year, said Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold. Speaking to Bloomberg News, Bristow also said that his company’s preference was to focus on the junior market “where it fits with our exploration focus”. Bristow added that 2023 “… is going to be seen as the start of serious change – in the way mines operate and are held accountable”.
News
Annual gold demand soars to a new decade high in 2022
The World Gold Council’s latest 'Gold Demand Trends' report reveals that annual gold demand in 2022 increased by 18% y-o-y, hitting 4,741t – the highest annual total since 2011.
Today
B2Gold sets target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030
B2Gold has set a target to reduce its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% by 2030 against a 2021 baseline.
Today
De Beers realises $450m from first rough diamond sale of 2023
De Beers earned $450 million from the first sales cycle of 2023 compared to $660 million, a year earlier or $417 million realised during the 10th sales cycle of 2022, according to data released by Anglo American.
Yesterday
Implats further extends longstop date for RBPlat buyout
Impala Platinum (Implats) has further extended the date set for fulfilment or waiver of the conditions precedent to its buyout offer to Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) shareholders to March 31.
Yesterday
Asian gold dealers offer hefty discounts as high prices dent sales
Physical gold dealers in India offered the steepest discounts in 10 months this week to lure customers, as a sharp rally in local prices squeezed demand in the world's second-biggest bullion consumer.
Yesterday