Miners expect year of tumult as recession, risk and consolidation change face of industry

(miningmx.com) - Gold mining companies would turn increasingly to industry consolidation through merger and acquisitions this year, said Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold. Speaking to Bloomberg News, Bristow also said that his company’s preference was to focus on the junior market “where it fits with our exploration focus”. Bristow added that 2023 “… is going to be seen as the start of serious change – in the way mines operate and are held accountable”.