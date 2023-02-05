Crystal Gazing Into 2023

(idexonline.com) - The beginning of every year brings about a flurry of planning activities as companies and individuals set their targets for the year. While we do so, it is wise to review what happened in the previous year, as we begin to make plans for the future. 2022 was a tumultuous year for the world economy in general. The highs of the stimulus and cheap money-driven growth of 2021 lead to the surge in inflation and forced central banks to tighten money supplies as well as increase interest rates. The world is waking up to some of the highest interest rates in over 15 years, after the great financial crisis.