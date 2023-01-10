Pronounced platinum production plummet­ predicted by independent consultant

(miningweekly.com) - Global mine supply of platinum will fall by 500 000 oz to a million ounces as South Africa’s power shortage lowers production from 2023 to 2027, independent precious metals consultant Dr David Davis calculates in a summary report on platinum group metals (PGMs) production and Eskom. Davis, who has been associated with the South African mining industry and mining investment industry for the past 45 years, also expects Russian PGMs supply to decline by 5% to 10%. Compiled for Auctus Metal Portfolios of Singapore, Davis’ review points to the danger of lower PGM supply presents to global decarbonisation efforts and prices.
News
FURA Gems appoints Mazars and initiates the certification process with the RJC
FURA Gems initiated the certification process with the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), demonstrating its commitment to responsible business practices on 11 Jan 2023.
Today
Ivanhoe surpasses production guidance at DRC copper mine
Ivanhoe Mines’ Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) produced 333 497 tonnes of copper in concentrate in 2022, an increase of 215% compared with 2021.
Today
Tharisa quarterly PGMs, chrome output down due to ‘operational headwinds’
Tharisa, the platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome co-producer, recorded PGMs output of 42 700 ounces (oz) compared to 45 300 oz in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022.
Yesterday
India's largest diamond processing company to open plant in Armenia
The largest Indian diamond processing company KGK Group will open a plant in Armenia, Minister of Economy of the Republic Vahan Kerobyan said. According to him, KGK Group, which accounts for 8% of the global diamond market, will open a factory in...
Yesterday
Titan reports 12% business growth in Q3 of FY23
Tata Group company Titan, leading jewellery and watchmaker, has recorded 12 per cent growth in its standalone business in the December quarter. As per the quarterly update by Titan for Q3 FY23, the positive consumer sentiment helped all categories record...
Yesterday