Pronounced platinum production plummet­ predicted by independent consultant

(miningweekly.com) - Global mine supply of platinum will fall by 500 000 oz to a million ounces as South Africa’s power shortage lowers production from 2023 to 2027, independent precious metals consultant Dr David Davis calculates in a summary report on platinum group metals (PGMs) production and Eskom. Davis, who has been associated with the South African mining industry and mining investment industry for the past 45 years, also expects Russian PGMs supply to decline by 5% to 10%. Compiled for Auctus Metal Portfolios of Singapore, Davis’ review points to the danger of lower PGM supply presents to global decarbonisation efforts and prices.