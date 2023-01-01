Why gold is the bright stuff for would-be sanctions busters

(ft.com) - Experts joke that some Russian-mined gold in British vaults “is so old it has double-headed Imperial eagles stamped on it”. Ownership shifted into non-Russian hands decades ago, they say. But investors are worried that Russian gold could be used for sanctions busting. The London Bullion Market Association is therefore registering it all. The anxiety of investors is apt. Gold is the currency of fear and distrust. The financial systems of the democratic west and authoritarian east are pulling apart amid mutual recriminations. That extends the potential role of gold for national reserves and for transactions where no questions need be asked.
Ghana seeks to diversify from gold, diamonds
Ghana wants to diversify from gold, diamonds, bauxite and manganese, according to media reports citing a government official. Business Ghana quoted deputy minister of land and natural resources in charge of mining, George Mireku Duker as saying that...
Marula engages Geofileds to conduct copper exploration at Tanzania project
Marula Mining, an African-focused mining and development company, has appointed exploration and mining service company Geofields to commence copper exploration work at the Kinusi Copper Project in Tanzania.
Fosun weighs sale of Belgian diamond-grading firm IGI
Fosun International Ltd. is weighing a sale of International Gemological Institute in a deal that could value the diamond-grading firm at about $215 million, according to a report in Bloomberg.
ITRACEIT’S traceability solution achieves growing market adoption
iTraceiT, an Antwerp-based leading provider of diamond traceability solutions, has announced that it has witnessed growing success at all stages of the diamond pipeline.
SA police clampdown on illegal diamond mining in Northern Cape
South African police have led a joint multi-disciplinary operation to clamp down on illegal diamond mining in the Northern Cape Province, according to local media reports.
