Nickel market faces new shock as 'big shot' boosts metal output

(miningweekly.com) - The billionaire at the center of last year’s nickel short squeeze is planning a major shift in his production mix, in a move that could reshape global supply dynamics and inject fresh volatility into the battered nickel market. Xiang Guangda’s Tsingshan Holding Group is seeking to profit from an unusually large premium in the price of refined nickel metal – the type that is deliverable on exchanges in London and Shanghai – over the intermediate forms that Tsingshan supplies for battery manufacturing, according to people familiar with the matter.
India's largest diamond processing company to open plant in Armenia
The largest Indian diamond processing company KGK Group will open a plant in Armenia, Minister of Economy of the Republic Vahan Kerobyan said. According to him, KGK Group, which accounts for 8% of the global diamond market, will open a factory in...
Today
Titan reports 12% business growth in Q3 of FY23
Tata Group company Titan, leading jewellery and watchmaker, has recorded 12 per cent growth in its standalone business in the December quarter. As per the quarterly update by Titan for Q3 FY23, the positive consumer sentiment helped all categories record...
Today
Sudan gold production breaks record in 2022
Sudan produced more than 18 tonnes of gold in 2022, which was the highest productivity in the country's mineral sector history.
Today
High demand for diamonds leads to Botswana budget surplus - report
Improved demand for diamonds helped Botswana post a budget surplus for the six months through September, according to media reports.
Yesterday
ICRA: Organised jewellery retailers’ revenue to grow by 20% YoY in FY2023
ICRA expects the organised jewellery retailers in India to continue to outpace the industry over the medium term on the back of industry tailwinds in the form of accelerated shift in market demand from unorganised retailers and planned expansion of retail...
Yesterday