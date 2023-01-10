Nickel market faces new shock as 'big shot' boosts metal output

(miningweekly.com) - The billionaire at the center of last year’s nickel short squeeze is planning a major shift in his production mix, in a move that could reshape global supply dynamics and inject fresh volatility into the battered nickel market. Xiang Guangda’s Tsingshan Holding Group is seeking to profit from an unusually large premium in the price of refined nickel metal – the type that is deliverable on exchanges in London and Shanghai – over the intermediate forms that Tsingshan supplies for battery manufacturing, according to people familiar with the matter.