Provenance Proof: Traceability from the source

ALROSA to allocate 100 million rubles for the implementation of IT projects in Yakutia Over the next three years ALROSA will allocate 100 million rubles to support innovations and implement projects aimed at import substitution of software – primarily in the diamond mining industry.

Over the past year, the salary of Russian jewelers increased by 18% According to the Avito Jobs Internet Service whose platform attracts more than 1.7 million employers including medium and small businesses, the salary of Russian jewelers increased by 18% over the past year, which is a good news for the Jeweler's...

World Jewellery Confederation to launch CIBJO Academy World Jewellery Confederation President Gaetano Cavalieri announced the establishment of the CIBJO Academy, which will be responsible for the preparation and delivery of educational programmes and materials, suitable for jewellery professionals and the...

The JV of Rosatom and Norilsk Nickel submitted an application for an auction for the Kolmozersk lithium deposit The Polar Lithium company, which is a joint venture of Rosatom and Norilsk Nickel, has submitted an application for an auction for the right to use the subsoil of the Kolmozersk lithium deposit in the Murmansk region. The Kolmozersk deposit alone contains...