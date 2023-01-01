Provenance Proof: Traceability from the source

(professionaljeweller.com) - A start-up launched in 2017, Provenance Proof develops new technologies and services to provide independent proven transparency and traceability. With digital and physical tracking solutions aimed at all industry players – from mine operators to end consumers – Provenance Proof simplifies supply chain risk management. Director Klemens Link tells PJ more.
News
ALROSA to allocate 100 million rubles for the implementation of IT projects in Yakutia
Over the next three years ALROSA will allocate 100 million rubles to support innovations and implement projects aimed at import substitution of software – primarily in the diamond mining industry.
Today
Over the past year, the salary of Russian jewelers increased by 18%
According to the Avito Jobs Internet Service whose platform attracts more than 1.7 million employers including medium and small businesses, the salary of Russian jewelers increased by 18% over the past year, which is a good news for the Jeweler's...
Yesterday
World Jewellery Confederation to launch CIBJO Academy
World Jewellery Confederation President Gaetano Cavalieri announced the establishment of the CIBJO Academy, which will be responsible for the preparation and delivery of educational programmes and materials, suitable for jewellery professionals and the...
Yesterday
The JV of Rosatom and Norilsk Nickel submitted an application for an auction for the Kolmozersk lithium deposit
The Polar Lithium company, which is a joint venture of Rosatom and Norilsk Nickel, has submitted an application for an auction for the right to use the subsoil of the Kolmozersk lithium deposit in the Murmansk region. The Kolmozersk deposit alone contains...
Yesterday
BGD completes its diamond drilling program at Tunkillia Gold Project
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (BGD) has confirmed that its diamond drilling program at the Tunkillia Gold Project has been completed, comprising a total of 2,201m of diamond drilling plus 602m of RC and mud rotary pre-collars.
Yesterday