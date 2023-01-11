De Beers to Offer More Rough to African Factories

(rapaport.com) - De Beers plans to allocate more of its rough to manufacturing units in Africa next year, according to sightholders, resulting in less supply for other cutting operations amid a drop in the miner’s overall output. A greater proportion of De Beers’ diamonds will go to manufacturers in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa in 2023, the sightholders told Rapaport News, noting that the move rerouted goods that would previously have gone to international manufacturers — mainly India. The change is part of the miner’s efforts to boost producing countries’ local diamond industries — a system known as beneficiation.
Sarine and DELGATTO sign cooperation agreement enabling rough diamond financing
Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with the DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF). The DDFF is introducing the “Del Gatto 360, Powered by Sarine” service for rough diamonds.
Today
Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden forms JV to invest in mining assets abroad
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden 1211. SE), the Gulf's largest miner, announced on 11 Jan 2023 that it has agreed to form a joint venture with the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund to invest in mining assets globally, as per a media...
Today
Copper prices rise for the first time since June 2022
China loosening COVID-19 restrictions resulted in copper prices moving above $9,000 a tonne last week for the first time since June 2022. Fueled by optimism that China will have high demand due to the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, prices zoomed up...
Yesterday
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC inaugurates its office and successfully closes first 2023 tender
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC successfully concluded its first Tender of 2023 which took place at the DDE in Almas Tower, DMCC from 7th January – 11th January 2023.
Yesterday
Kavango to resume drilling on Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt project area
Botswana focussed metals exploration company Kavango Resources is set to recommence drilling its Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) project area following a scheduled summer break.
Yesterday