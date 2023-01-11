De Beers to Offer More Rough to African Factories

(rapaport.com) - De Beers plans to allocate more of its rough to manufacturing units in Africa next year, according to sightholders, resulting in less supply for other cutting operations amid a drop in the miner’s overall output. A greater proportion of De Beers’ diamonds will go to manufacturers in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa in 2023, the sightholders told Rapaport News, noting that the move rerouted goods that would previously have gone to international manufacturers — mainly India. The change is part of the miner’s efforts to boost producing countries’ local diamond industries — a system known as beneficiation.