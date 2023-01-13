Antwerp duo goes to war against subjective measurements in the diamond sector: “We want a computer to judge instead of a person”

(bloovi.be) - It is a long-gone cliché that the diamond sector is a closed bastion where only family businesses manage to survive. Although innovation is sometimes difficult due to mutual competition, it is there. You can see this in the participants in the innovation processes set up by the City of Antwerp. Selected projects receive guidance from innovation agency Verhaert for a year to get their idea on track. An opportunity that Alexander Appels and Jan De Henau of Chroma Diamonds grabbed with both hands. “Our strong international reputation can only help us achieve our goal: to become the reference for color diamonds.”