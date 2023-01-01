Supreme dollar rules the roost in gold market

(chof360.com) - The Fed’s fight against inflation is expected to shape sentiment in precious metals markets next year. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation, COVID-19 restrictions and slowing growth made for a mixed 2022 for precious metals. Spot gold at $1,821.50 an ounce at 19:28 GMT is on track to finish 2022 about 0.4% lower. This past year, during the early days of the Ukraine crisis, precious metal came very close to reaching its all-time highs of over $2,000 in 2020 as countries around the world went into lockdown. The US currency’s climb to 20-year highs this year has eroded demand for dollar-priced bullion, which has fallen by $250 since its peak in March.