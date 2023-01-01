Supreme dollar rules the roost in gold market

(chof360.com) - The Fed’s fight against inflation is expected to shape sentiment in precious metals markets next year. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation, COVID-19 restrictions and slowing growth made for a mixed 2022 for precious metals. Spot gold at $1,821.50 an ounce at 19:28 GMT is on track to finish 2022 about 0.4% lower. This past year, during the early days of the Ukraine crisis, precious metal came very close to reaching its all-time highs of over $2,000 in 2020 as countries around the world went into lockdown. The US currency’s climb to 20-year highs this year has eroded demand for dollar-priced bullion, which has fallen by $250 since its peak in March.
News
The Government of India looks to hike custom duty on jewelry in forthcoming Union Budget 2023
The Indian government is considering increasing customs duties on about 35 items in the Union Budget 2023. Some of the items on which custom duty may be raised are: private jets, helicopters, high-end electronics, plastic goods, jewelry, high-gloss paper...
Today
Armada Metals renews Nyanga nickel-copper project permit for three years
Armada Metals has renewed the permit of G5-150 which forms part of its Nyanga Nickel-Copper Project in Gabon for an additional three years until the end of November 2025.
Today
DMCC's new member registrations increase 23% in 2022
DMCC, the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, has achieved its best-ever year for new member company registrations, attracting 3,049 new businesses to Dubai in 2022. An increase of 23%...
Yesterday
Indian jewellery industry seeks abolition of duty on LGDs
Gem and jewellery exporters of India have urged the government to announce support measures like the abolition of import duty on raw material for lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) and jewellery repair policy to promote the sector and boost shipments...
Yesterday
Diamond jewellery demand increases in UAE, as gold continues to shine
Gold jewellers in Dubai say that preference for diamond jewellery and alternative metals such as platinum, silver, rose gold, and white gold has increased among young consumers, while the demand for traditional jewellery still holds good. While personalised...
Yesterday