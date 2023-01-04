Platinum group metals 2023: Economic and industrial factors

(recyclingtoday.com) - A number of economic and industrial factors affect the price of platinum group metals (PGMs), namely platinum, palladium and rhodium, and subsequently the price of scrap catalytic converters. From an investment perspective, precious metals are noninterest-bearing assets. Investors sometimes will add precious metals to their portfolios as a hedge against inflation because they increase in value as the purchasing power of the dollar declines. Price volatility and the opportunity cost of other investments that compound and yield interest plus logistical considerations pose a downside to holding physical metal.