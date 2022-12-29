The Year That Hindered Growth

(rapaport.com) - This year will be remembered for the impact that geopolitical and economic developments had on all industries, while parts of the world were still contending with Covid-19. The diamond trade is no exception. Fresh off a bumper 2021, which saw stellar gains in all segments of the pipeline, the market experienced the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, US economic caution and the slowdown in China. Those factors affected supply and demand, disrupting the growth experienced in 2021. Polished diamond prices declined, with the RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) for 1-carat stones down 9.9% for the year to date until December 15. The index slid 3.1% in November and a further 0.6% in the first two week of December.