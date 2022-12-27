Why are pink diamonds so popular? From multimillion-dollar sales with Sotheby’s Williamson Pink Star and Harry Winston’s gem to Graff – one of the rare jewels is even named after Grace of Monaco

(scmp.com) - Pink diamonds have long been associated with love, romance and femininity. This, plus their great rarity, has given them revered status in the world of fancy-coloured diamonds – just consider the flurry of bids from around the world when one appeared at auction in Hong Kong this autumn. It didn’t hurt that it was the Williamson Pink Star, “one of the purest, pinkest diamonds”, according to Sotheby’s. The 11.15-carat stone fetched an eye-watering US$57.7 million in October. But no one seemed surprised. “We estimate that only one in every 10,000 diamonds found is a coloured diamond, but not necessarily a pink,” said Arnaud Bastien, president and chief executive, Graff Diamonds, Asia.