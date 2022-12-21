Russian Mining Giant Nornickel Mulls Cutting Output 10% Next Year

(bloomberg.com) - MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC is considering cutting nickel output by about 10% next year as some European buyers shun Russian supplies and amid a potential surplus of the metal. The miner controls roughly a 10th of the global nickel market and had targeted producing 205,000 to 215,000 tons of the metal this year. It has already informed some clients of a plan to lower output, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t official. Lowering output by 10% would take it close to Nornickel’s 2021 level, when supplies were affected by flooding at two of its key mines. Nornickel’s press service declined to comment.