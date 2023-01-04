Central banks bought 400 tonnes of gold in Q3. Is this really a hidden message for investors?

(indiatimes.com) - While the central bank gold buying typically happens behind the scenes, the recent record-high purchases created a stir in the market and raises the question of whether central banks know more. Judging by their investment performance, we do not believe they know more. Instead, we see their behaviour as sending political statements to Washington, Berlin, or Brussels. Dating back to the years of the gold standard, the relationship between central banks and gold has always been a special one. Even though some central banks were strong gold sellers after the Bretton Woods system collapsed in the 1970s, gold still accounts for a sizeable share of their reserves, especially in developed countries such as the United States, Germany, and France.