Central banks bought 400 tonnes of gold in Q3. Is this really a hidden message for investors?

(indiatimes.com) - While the central bank gold buying typically happens behind the scenes, the recent record-high purchases created a stir in the market and raises the question of whether central banks know more. Judging by their investment performance, we do not believe they know more. Instead, we see their behaviour as sending political statements to Washington, Berlin, or Brussels. Dating back to the years of the gold standard, the relationship between central banks and gold has always been a special one. Even though some central banks were strong gold sellers after the Bretton Woods system collapsed in the 1970s, gold still accounts for a sizeable share of their reserves, especially in developed countries such as the United States, Germany, and France.
News
Indian jewellery industry seeks abolition of duty on LGDs
Gem and jewellery exporters of India have urged the government to announce support measures like the abolition of import duty on raw material for lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) and jewellery repair policy to promote the sector and boost shipments...
Today
Diamond jewellery demand increases in UAE, as gold continues to shine
Gold jewellers in Dubai say that preference for diamond jewellery and alternative metals such as platinum, silver, rose gold, and white gold has increased among young consumers, while the demand for traditional jewellery still holds good. While personalised...
Today
Mastercard SpendingPulse: Jewelry trade decreased by 5.4% in the USA during the holiday season
The volume of retail jewelry in the United States during the holiday season, which lasted from November 1 to December 24, decreased by 5.4% year-on-year. These data was published by the Mastercard SpendingPulse information service.
Today
Caledonia acquires Bilboes gold project in Zim
Caledonia Mining has expanded its operations in Zimbabwe following the acquisition of the Bilboes gold project, a high-grade gold deposit located 75 km north of Bulawayo. The project has produced approximately 288,000 ounces of gold since 1989.
Yesterday
Hong Kong's jewellery retail sales dips by 8.3% in November 2022
On January 4, 2023, the Census and Statistics Department (C&SD), Government of HongKong released the latest figures on retail sales for November 2022.
Yesterday