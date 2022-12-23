Average engagement ring spending up 50%

(professionaljeweller.com) - Award-winning Hatton Garden store, Daniel Christopher Jewellery, has reported that average engagement ring spending in the capital is up by 50% this year in comparison with 2021. The average spend in 2021 ranged between £4,000-£6,000. This average has increased by 50% in 2022 to £8,000-£10,000, in spite of the cost of living crisis. Diamond expert and Daniel Christopher Jewellery owner, Daniel O’Farrell attributes the increase to the fact that more couples now buy a ring together and have usually spent time researching their perfect ring online before visiting a store to buy.