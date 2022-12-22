Could De Beers be Offered for Sale?

(idexonline.com) - Anglo American owns 85% of De Beers and Botswana owns the remaining 15%. It is the seventh largest mining company in the world and in 2021 it made a staggering profit (EBIDTA) of $20.6 billion (more than double 2020). But De Beers' diamonds contributed "only" $1.1 billion, a mere 5% of the corporation's overall profits. It was an exceptional year, with the corona supply chain squeeze generating extremely high commodity prices, albeit temporarily. So, what could be the new horizons for Anglo American and De Beers? Will they be managed by their boards, or will external forces dictate their direction? The future of these two giants impacts millions around the world, whose livelihood depend on diamonds. So, it only seems natural to wonder where the leaders of these two giants might take us.
News
Indian jewellery industry seeks abolition of duty on LGDs
Gem and jewellery exporters of India have urged the government to announce support measures like the abolition of import duty on raw material for lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) and jewellery repair policy to promote the sector and boost shipments...
Today
Diamond jewellery demand increases in UAE, as gold continues to shine
Gold jewellers in Dubai say that preference for diamond jewellery and alternative metals such as platinum, silver, rose gold, and white gold has increased among young consumers, while the demand for traditional jewellery still holds good. While personalised...
Today
Mastercard SpendingPulse: Jewelry trade decreased by 5.4% in the USA during the holiday season
The volume of retail jewelry in the United States during the holiday season, which lasted from November 1 to December 24, decreased by 5.4% year-on-year. These data was published by the Mastercard SpendingPulse information service.
Today
Caledonia acquires Bilboes gold project in Zim
Caledonia Mining has expanded its operations in Zimbabwe following the acquisition of the Bilboes gold project, a high-grade gold deposit located 75 km north of Bulawayo. The project has produced approximately 288,000 ounces of gold since 1989.
Yesterday
Hong Kong's jewellery retail sales dips by 8.3% in November 2022
On January 4, 2023, the Census and Statistics Department (C&SD), Government of HongKong released the latest figures on retail sales for November 2022.
Yesterday