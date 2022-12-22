Could De Beers be Offered for Sale?

(idexonline.com) - Anglo American owns 85% of De Beers and Botswana owns the remaining 15%. It is the seventh largest mining company in the world and in 2021 it made a staggering profit (EBIDTA) of $20.6 billion (more than double 2020). But De Beers' diamonds contributed "only" $1.1 billion, a mere 5% of the corporation's overall profits. It was an exceptional year, with the corona supply chain squeeze generating extremely high commodity prices, albeit temporarily. So, what could be the new horizons for Anglo American and De Beers? Will they be managed by their boards, or will external forces dictate their direction? The future of these two giants impacts millions around the world, whose livelihood depend on diamonds. So, it only seems natural to wonder where the leaders of these two giants might take us.