Trophy Rolex, Patek and Audemars Piguet Prices Skid to Pre-Boom Levels

(bloomberg.com) - Falling prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches have dragged down an index of the most traded timepieces on the secondary market to pre-boom levels, according to UK-based reseller Subdial. The Subdial50 Index, which tracks prices for the 50 most traded luxury watch references by value, has fallen to levels not seen since before an unprecedented surge in 2021 and early 2022. The decline shows the most sought-after watches from the top Swiss brands haven’t been able to maintain lofty prices hit during the pandemic when cash-flush consumers stuck at home snapped up Patek Nautilus, Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks and Rolex Daytonas in a frenzied search for the next hot asset class.
Indian jewellery industry seeks abolition of duty on LGDs
Gem and jewellery exporters of India have urged the government to announce support measures like the abolition of import duty on raw material for lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) and jewellery repair policy to promote the sector and boost shipments...
Diamond jewellery demand increases in UAE, as gold continues to shine
Gold jewellers in Dubai say that preference for diamond jewellery and alternative metals such as platinum, silver, rose gold, and white gold has increased among young consumers, while the demand for traditional jewellery still holds good. While personalised...
Mastercard SpendingPulse: Jewelry trade decreased by 5.4% in the USA during the holiday season
The volume of retail jewelry in the United States during the holiday season, which lasted from November 1 to December 24, decreased by 5.4% year-on-year. These data was published by the Mastercard SpendingPulse information service.
Caledonia acquires Bilboes gold project in Zim
Caledonia Mining has expanded its operations in Zimbabwe following the acquisition of the Bilboes gold project, a high-grade gold deposit located 75 km north of Bulawayo. The project has produced approximately 288,000 ounces of gold since 1989.
Hong Kong's jewellery retail sales dips by 8.3% in November 2022
On January 4, 2023, the Census and Statistics Department (C&SD), Government of HongKong released the latest figures on retail sales for November 2022.
