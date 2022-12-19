Lockdown-Free Gen Z Spent Nearly 4 Times More on Jewelry in 2021

(edahngolan.com) - We all know that US consumers spent much more on jewelry in 2021. But who exactly drove jewelry sales and by how much? The surprising findings show major shifts in jewelry expenditure in the post-COVID lockdown period. Pent-up demand is the phrase that probably best describes the force behind this leap in diamond sales, especially in the US. Delayed weddings and proposals, essentially bridal, were important drivers. The age group with the largest increase in demand was surprisingly under 25 years old. According to the latest available Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey (CES), these young adults nearly quadrupled their spend on jewelry in 2021. The two most surprising findings had to do with race and population. For the first time, Americans that identify as Asians, and those residing outside urban areas were top spenders on jewelry in 2021. These three demographics drove jewelry demand across the US.