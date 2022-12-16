Why Is De Beers Giving Sightholders A 1-Year Reprieve?

Indian jewellery industry seeks abolition of duty on LGDs Gem and jewellery exporters of India have urged the government to announce support measures like the abolition of import duty on raw material for lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) and jewellery repair policy to promote the sector and boost shipments...

Diamond jewellery demand increases in UAE, as gold continues to shine Gold jewellers in Dubai say that preference for diamond jewellery and alternative metals such as platinum, silver, rose gold, and white gold has increased among young consumers, while the demand for traditional jewellery still holds good. While personalised...

Mastercard SpendingPulse: Jewelry trade decreased by 5.4% in the USA during the holiday season The volume of retail jewelry in the United States during the holiday season, which lasted from November 1 to December 24, decreased by 5.4% year-on-year. These data was published by the Mastercard SpendingPulse information service.

Caledonia acquires Bilboes gold project in Zim Caledonia Mining has expanded its operations in Zimbabwe following the acquisition of the Bilboes gold project, a high-grade gold deposit located 75 km north of Bulawayo. The project has produced approximately 288,000 ounces of gold since 1989.