The Lab-Grown Diamonds Sold At 100% Off Rap

(jckonline.com) - Last September, I wrote an article on lab-grown diamond prices, where I quoted an “industry veteran” as saying that, with lab-grown diamonds being sold at 90% off the Rapaport list, “what’s lower than that? 100%?” Then last week, I wrote a blog post on the coming lab diamond shakeout, which mentioned that a vendor at the JCK show in Las Vegas had offered 1 carat lab-grown diamonds at “100% back of Rap.” You don’t need the latest copy of the Rap list to know that “100% back” means free.