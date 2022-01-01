CORDER’S COLUMN: Winter is coming

(watchpro.com) - It was a joy to be back in New York last week for WatchTime and the Wind-Up Watch Fair. Getting out of Manhattan to affluent commuter towns in Connecticut and Long Island was even more restorative as the leaves were turning to gold beneath bright blue autumn skies. But conversations with a number of brands and retailers left me in little doubt: winter is coming for the watch industry and, as tends to be the case in Game of Thrones, it could be a blood bath.
News
Botswana to host KP permanent secretariat
The Kimberley Process (KP), a multilateral tool for the prevention of conflict diamonds, unanimously elected Botswana to host its permanent secretariat. The secretariat is scheduled to become operational by 2024, according to Reuters.
Today
Zimbabwe’s artisanal miners depend on forests to survive
Hordes of artisanal gold miners throng parts of Mazowe village in Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland Central Province, where they have cut down thousands of trees to process gold ore. They are some of the miners who mine without a permit, says a report in IPS.
Today
Shanta Gold posts high-grade results at Kenyan gold project
East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer Shanta Gold has reported high-grade results at its West Kenya project. Company chief executive Eric Zurrin said visible gold was identified across several of the intersections.
Yesterday
Petra suspends operations at Williamson after wall breach at tailings storage facility
Petra Diamonds says the eastern wall of the tailings storage facility at its 75%-owned Williamson mine in Tanzania was breached, resulting in flooding away from the pit into certain areas outside of the mine lease area. Petra said mine production...
Yesterday
De Beers develops new diamond verification tool
De Beers’ Ignite division has developed a new diamond verification instrument, which is set to be launched early next year. The new instrument, part of the automated melee screening range, will enable automated and rapid verification of up to 3,600 diamonds...
Yesterday