CORDER’S COLUMN: Winter is coming

(watchpro.com) - It was a joy to be back in New York last week for WatchTime and the Wind-Up Watch Fair. Getting out of Manhattan to affluent commuter towns in Connecticut and Long Island was even more restorative as the leaves were turning to gold beneath bright blue autumn skies. But conversations with a number of brands and retailers left me in little doubt: winter is coming for the watch industry and, as tends to be the case in Game of Thrones, it could be a blood bath.