A New Generation of Diamond Mine

(idexonline.com) - It's less than a quarter of a century since Canada opened its first diamond mine. Much has changed since Ekati, on the edge of the Arctic Circle, began commercial production in October 1998. Not least a growing awareness of the planet's finite resources. Sustainability is now high on the agenda, which is one of the reasons that Canada's newest diamond mine (still subject to approval) could use airships for transport, autonomous haul trucks controlled from hundreds of miles away, and a nuclear microreactor to provide power. The Chidliak Project is on the vast and sparsely populated Baffin Island, in the Nunavut territory, home to the Inuit people and famed for its polar bears and spectacular fjords. De Beers says it will be like no other mine anywhere in the world. The miner says it is, for the first time, incorporating the vision it calls FutureSmart Mining, transforming the way it sources, mines, processes, moves and markets its products. Advances in technology mean Chidliak will be physically far smaller than current mines, and could require as few as 200 people on site to operate it.