A New Generation of Diamond Mine

(idexonline.com) - It's less than a quarter of a century since Canada opened its first diamond mine. Much has changed since Ekati, on the edge of the Arctic Circle, began commercial production in October 1998. Not least a growing awareness of the planet's finite resources. Sustainability is now high on the agenda, which is one of the reasons that Canada's newest diamond mine (still subject to approval) could use airships for transport, autonomous haul trucks controlled from hundreds of miles away, and a nuclear microreactor to provide power. The Chidliak Project is on the vast and sparsely populated Baffin Island, in the Nunavut territory, home to the Inuit people and famed for its polar bears and spectacular fjords. De Beers says it will be like no other mine anywhere in the world. The miner says it is, for the first time, incorporating the vision it calls FutureSmart Mining, transforming the way it sources, mines, processes, moves and markets its products. Advances in technology mean Chidliak will be physically far smaller than current mines, and could require as few as 200 people on site to operate it.
New record HPHT diamond sample
The largest and purest diamond in the world weighing 16.04 carats was synthesized in Russia. The world's largest white diamond "Champion" is cut from a diamond grown by the HPHT method by the Russian company Advanced Synthetic Research...
WGC Report: Climate change adaptation and resilience strategies for the gold mining industry
The ‘Gold and climate change: Adaptation and resilience’ report from the World Gold Council identifies the key physical climate-related vulnerabilities of the gold mining industry and outlines a range of adaptation strategies to support the industry...
TAGS presents around $23mn South African production to over 120 companies in Nov 2022
The reopening of factories in India post-Diwali was generally delayed by 2 weeks in response to sluggish market conditions. The challenges that faced the market in the lead-up to the Diwali holiday remain unchanged. Global economies are still facing...
Zim boosts gold output
Zimbabwe’s gold output rose 34,1% in the first 10 months of the year to 29,5 tonnes as operations normalise following two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Newsday reports, citing figures from Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR), that the...
The 1st stage of the auction of natural diamonds for small and medium-sized enterprises held in Yakutsk
The display of jewelry diamonds weighing from 2 to 10 carats as part of an auction for Russian small and medium-sized enterprises ended on November 8 in Yakutsk. The second stage is the show in Moscow, then the winner of the auction will be determined...
