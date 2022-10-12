The Rich Are Living in a Different Economic World

(bloomberg.com) - “Luxury is not a proxy for the general economy,” Jean-Jacques Guiony, chief financial officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, said on October 11. He could not be more right. Browsing through the third-quarter trading update from LVMH, you would be forgiven for thinking the world wasn’t facing geopolitical turmoil, soaring inflation and sinking stock markets. The bling behemoth reported a 19% increase in sales, excluding mergers and acquisitions and currency movements, in the three months to Sept. 30. Fashion and leather goods organic revenue rose 22%. Both results trounced analysts’ expectations.
News
De Beers develops new diamond verification tool
De Beers’ Ignite division has developed a new diamond verification instrument, which is set to be launched early next year. The new instrument, part of the automated melee screening range, will enable automated and rapid verification of up to 3,600 diamonds...
Today
Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo achieved CHF 4,083,500 / USD 4,092,075 for the George Daniels Spring Case Tourbillon
The unique Spring Case Tourbillon in yellow gold, by the founding father of independent watchmaking, appeared at auction for the first time. After a three-minute bidding war, the watch soared above its pre-sale estimate of CHF 1 million, eventually selling...
Today
UAE to Chair Kimberley Process in 2024
DMCC has announced that the UAE will be appointed Chair of the Kimberley Process in 2024, assuming the role as Vice-Chair in 2023. The decision follows the deliberations at the Kimberley Process Plenary meeting in Gaborone, Botswana that concluded on...
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds provided further information regarding planned notes refinancing
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc announced that it has executed a non-binding term sheet with certain holders of its 8.000% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022, including entities ultimately beneficially owned by the Company's largest beneficial...
Yesterday
China and India control 60% of all gold jewelry market globally
Gold jewelry continues to appeal to different cultures throughout the world, with additional uses for the yellow metal, such as investment opportunities, flourishing in the face of adverse economic situations also remaining popular. Gold has many different...
Yesterday