The Rich Are Living in a Different Economic World

De Beers develops new diamond verification tool De Beers’ Ignite division has developed a new diamond verification instrument, which is set to be launched early next year. The new instrument, part of the automated melee screening range, will enable automated and rapid verification of up to 3,600 diamonds...

Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo achieved CHF 4,083,500 / USD 4,092,075 for the George Daniels Spring Case Tourbillon The unique Spring Case Tourbillon in yellow gold, by the founding father of independent watchmaking, appeared at auction for the first time. After a three-minute bidding war, the watch soared above its pre-sale estimate of CHF 1 million, eventually selling...

UAE to Chair Kimberley Process in 2024 DMCC has announced that the UAE will be appointed Chair of the Kimberley Process in 2024, assuming the role as Vice-Chair in 2023. The decision follows the deliberations at the Kimberley Process Plenary meeting in Gaborone, Botswana that concluded on...

Mountain Province Diamonds provided further information regarding planned notes refinancing Mountain Province Diamonds Inc announced that it has executed a non-binding term sheet with certain holders of its 8.000% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022, including entities ultimately beneficially owned by the Company's largest beneficial...