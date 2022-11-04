Could a $10trn-a-year green hydrogen economy boost platinum prices?

(capital.com) - Platinum prices have risen almost 12% since the about 2-year lows seen at the beginning of September. At the time of writing, the metal was trading at about $934 per troy ounce. This was mainly due to a massive upswing in Chinese fuel cell electric vehicle production (FCEV), as indicated here by the World Platinum Investment Council. FCEVs run on renewable electricity produced by hydrogen fuel cells. Platinum is used in hydrogen electrolysers, which are key in deriving hydrogen’s zero emission applications, through the use of the proton exchange membrane (PEM) process. Recently, Andy Marsh, the CEO of Plug Power, a hydrogen fuel cell system development company, highlighted the potential of the platinum-linked green hydrogen economy potentially becoming worth about $10 trillion a year, accounting for 20% of global energy. This statement was made at the company’s recent green hydrogen symposium. If this scenario materializes, platinum prices could potentially see a huge boost in the long term as well.
News
China and India control 60% of all gold jewelry market globally
Gold jewelry continues to appeal to different cultures throughout the world, with additional uses for the yellow metal, such as investment opportunities, flourishing in the face of adverse economic situations also remaining popular. Gold has many different...
Today
Sibanye-Stillwater’s SA PGMs output dips on power cuts
Sibanye-Stillwater’s platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold (4E) production from its South Africa Platinum Group Metals (PGM) operations was affected by power curtailment imposed by the national power utility, Eskom during the third quarter...
Today
AngloGold Ashanti mulls 30% reduction of carbon emissions by 2030
AngloGold Ashanti has come up with a new carbon emissions reduction target which seeks to achieve a 30% absolute reduction in its Scope 1 and Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030, as compared to 2021. This will be achieved through a combination...
04 november 2022
Lucara Q3 revenue, output drop
Lucara Diamond, which wholly owns the Karowe mine in Botswana, realised $49.9 million in revenues in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $72.7 million in the comparative quarter. The revenue includes $46.5 million from the sale of 99,301 carats and...
04 november 2022
Gemfields to auction 187,775-carat cluster of emeralds
Gemfields is set to auction a 187,775-carat cluster of emeralds discovered at its 75%-owned Kagem mine in Zambia in March 2020. Viewing of the Kafubu Cluster commenced on 31 October and bidding will close on 17 November.
04 november 2022