RBPlat to undershoot PGM production target as low morale, inflation, volatility hit hard

(miningmx.com) - Royal Bafokeng Platinum’s (RBPlat’s) operational difficulties have worsened with the company saying in a third quarter update it would undershoot platinum group metal (PGM) production guidance and costs would be higher than budgeted as a consequence.
News
Debswana boosts diamond sales
Debswana, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, recorded a 37.5% growth in rough diamond sales in the first nine months of 2022, statistics released by the Bank of Botswana showed Tuesday, driven by steady demand for...
Today
AGC signs declaration of responsibility and sustainability principles with gold industry leaders
Artisanal Gold Council Executive Director Dr. Kevin Telmer signed a Declaration of Responsibility and Sustainability Principles along with other gold industry leaders at the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference in Lisbon on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022...
Today
Zijn Platinum appoints former SA finance minister as deputy chair
Nkwe Platinum and South Africa Zijin Platinum, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Zijin Mining, have appointed former South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as a non-executive director and deputy chairperson of South Africa Zijin Platinum.
Yesterday
Saudi Arabia seeks support from Australian miners to diversify its oil-dependent economy
Saudi Arabia is seeking support from Australian miners to support its $170 bn plan to build a mining industry, and diversify its oil-dependent economy this decade. Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef is in...
Yesterday
WGC: Global gold demand up 28% y-o-y in Q3
The World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends report reveals that gold demand (excluding OTC) in the third quarter of 2022 hit 1,181 tonnes, up 28% year-on-year. Strong demand pushed the year-to-date total to its pre-COVID levels. Gold...
Yesterday