What the AGS Lab Closure Will Mean for Its Cut Grade

(jckonline.com) - On Oct. 18, the American Gem Society’s grading lab, AGS Laboratories, announced that it will close at the end of 2022, with GIA taking over its intellectual property, technology, as well as its Las Vegas location, which it will use as a research facility. But one piece of intellectual property that GIA will not pick up is AGS’ pioneering cut grade, which has long been the lab’s main selling point. That will remain with the AGS, says CEO Katherine Bodoh.