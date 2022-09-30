What the AGS Lab Closure Will Mean for Its Cut Grade

(jckonline.com) - On Oct. 18, the American Gem Society’s grading lab, AGS Laboratories, announced that it will close at the end of 2022, with GIA taking over its intellectual property, technology, as well as its Las Vegas location, which it will use as a research facility. But one piece of intellectual property that GIA will not pick up is AGS’ pioneering cut grade, which has long been the lab’s main selling point. That will remain with the AGS, says CEO Katherine Bodoh.
News
Karo Mining to raise $50m to develop Zim platinum project
Tharisa, the platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome co-producer, says its subsidiary Karo Mining has opened a fixed income note offer to raise $50 million to be listed by way of introduction on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX)...
Today
Newfield recovers 1,180cts from Tongo
Newfield Resources produced 1,180 carats from the processing of both underground and surface bulk samples at its Tongo mine in Sierra Leone during the quarter ended 30 September 2022.
Yesterday
Global demand for natural diamond jewellery grows in H1 – De Beers
Global demand for natural diamond jewellery in the first half of 2022 grew by an estimated high single-digit figure compared with the first half of 2021, according to a report released by De Beers. It said in its Diamond Insight Report 2022 that growth...
Yesterday
Scientists determine the composition of rock fragments in the Popigai crater in Yakutia
Scientists of the V.S.Sobolev Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences have clarified the chemical composition of rocks of the Popigai crater in Yakutia - the largest deposit of impact diamonds (lonsdailites)...
Yesterday
Christie’s Geneva Magnificent Jewels auction on 8 November
Christie’s Geneva Magnificent Jewels auction on 8 November 2022 presents the very best in outstanding gemstones, alongside historic and modern jewels, led by The Fortune Pink (estimate: CHF25,000,000-35,000,000), an exceptional fancy vivid pink...
Yesterday