This 137-Person Village Hopes To Reinvent Itself With Diamonds

(jckonline.com) - Coomiap is a small village in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)—and it may even be a stretch to call it a village. It’s built entirely around the local mine after which it’s named. Its 137 residents get by with no electricity and live in what can safely be called the middle of nowhere. The biggest town, Kananga, is six hours away—and the only way it can be reached is by motorbike, since the area has no paved roads. “There are only woods and a few huts nearby,” says Pieter Bombeke, a third-generation veteran Antwerp, Belgium, cutter. The village does its own farming, which means it’s largely self-sustaining. And it also has diamonds—enough to possibly make a difference in the lives of local residents.