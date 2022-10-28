This 137-Person Village Hopes To Reinvent Itself With Diamonds

(jckonline.com) - Coomiap is a small village in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)—and it may even be a stretch to call it a village. It’s built entirely around the local mine after which it’s named. Its 137 residents get by with no electricity and live in what can safely be called the middle of nowhere. The biggest town, Kananga, is six hours away—and the only way it can be reached is by motorbike, since the area has no paved roads. “There are only woods and a few huts nearby,” says Pieter Bombeke, a third-generation veteran Antwerp, Belgium, cutter. The village does its own farming, which means it’s largely self-sustaining. And it also has diamonds—enough to possibly make a difference in the lives of local residents.
News
Mountain Province Diamonds announces 3Q 2022 production and sales results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has announced production and sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine. According to the company, 1,451,455 carats recovered, 7% lower than Q3 2021, and a 15% increase...
Today
Hong Kong’s jewellery export dips 17.6% in September
Hong Kong’s government data revealed that exports of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares were down 23.1 per cent year on year to HK$18.24 bn which is around $2.32 bn during September 2022.
Today
Diamcor more than doubles Q2 revenue
Diamcor generated gross revenues of about $3 million from its operations in the interim period ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1,4 million for the same period in the previous year. The company is still conducting trial mining exercises at its...
28 october 2022
IBJA commits to Declaration of Responsibility & Sustainability Principles
The Indian gold industry has signed a Declaration of Responsibility and Sustainability Principles, convened by the LBMA and the World Gold Council, which expresses a commitment to operate responsibly and sustainably, based on a clear set of shared goals...
28 october 2022
De Beers boosts Q3 output, maintains production guidance
De Beers’ rough diamond production rose 4% to 9.6 million carats, mainly due to the treatment of higher grade ore at both Orapa in Botswana and South Africa as well as continued strong performance in Namibia, according to its parent company, Anglo...
28 october 2022