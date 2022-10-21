De Beers to Offer Sweeter Terms as Diamond Market Shows Strain

News
Orion Minerals secures funds for early mining works at SA copper-zinc project
Orion Minerals has secured a A$22 million convertible loan facility from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to fund early mining works and key pre-development activities at the Prieska copper-zinc project in the Northern Cape province...
Gemfields halts Montepuez operations after attack at nearby ruby mine
Gemfields has halted operations after an attack attributed to insurgent activity at the neighbouring ruby mine belonging to Gemrock, which lies about 12km south-east of the operations of Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada (“MRM”), in which Gemfields...
CTF reports retail sales up 26% in Q2 of its fiscal year
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CTF) reported stronger overall sales in the second quarter of its fiscal year, on the back of a more stable consumer market. According to the company, retail sales were up 26 per cent during the three months ended...
SODIAM to hold rough diamond tender in Luanda
The Angolan national state-owned diamond trading company, SODIAM will hold a rough diamond tender in Luanda, Angola between 24 October and 14 November 2022. It said the sale is exclusively targeting SODIAM-registered customers that have proven expertise...
DRDGold marginally increases quarterly output
DRDGold’s production increased by 1% to 1,453kg in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 mainly due to a marginal increase in tonnage throughput despite yield being 0.001g/t lower at 0.203g/t. However, it said gold sold decreased by 4kg to 1,442kg...
