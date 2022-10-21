News

Orion Minerals secures funds for early mining works at SA copper-zinc project

Orion Minerals has secured a A$22 million convertible loan facility from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to fund early mining works and key pre-development activities at the Prieska copper-zinc project in the Northern Cape province...

Today

Gemfields halts Montepuez operations after attack at nearby ruby mine

Gemfields has halted operations after an attack attributed to insurgent activity at the neighbouring ruby mine belonging to Gemrock, which lies about 12km south-east of the operations of Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada (“MRM”), in which Gemfields...

21 october 2022

CTF reports retail sales up 26% in Q2 of its fiscal year

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CTF) reported stronger overall sales in the second quarter of its fiscal year, on the back of a more stable consumer market. According to the company, retail sales were up 26 per cent during the three months ended...

21 october 2022

SODIAM to hold rough diamond tender in Luanda

The Angolan national state-owned diamond trading company, SODIAM will hold a rough diamond tender in Luanda, Angola between 24 October and 14 November 2022. It said the sale is exclusively targeting SODIAM-registered customers that have proven expertise...

21 october 2022

DRDGold marginally increases quarterly output

DRDGold’s production increased by 1% to 1,453kg in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 mainly due to a marginal increase in tonnage throughput despite yield being 0.001g/t lower at 0.203g/t. However, it said gold sold decreased by 4kg to 1,442kg...

21 october 2022

De Beers to Offer Sweeter Terms as Diamond Market Shows Strain

Today
Expert Reports
(bloomberg.com) - De Beers told its diamond buyers they can purchase stones on sweetened terms at its next sale, in the first sign the market is slowing after a bonanza that started during the global pandemic. The diamond industry was one of the surprise winners as the world economy rebounded from the first effects of the pandemic. Consumer demand for diamond jewelry grew strongly last year, while supply remained constrained. That’s now starting to unravel. Alrosa started quietly selling again in the summer and stones from Russia have continued to flow. At the same time, Chinese demand has been hit by Covid-19 lockdowns, while surging inflation threatens wider consumer demand in the US and Europe. De Beers responded on Friday by telling customers in a memo that it would be doubling the size of its so-called buyback process, according to people familiar with the situation.

Print version