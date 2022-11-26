Same Stone, New Cut, New Name

(idexonline.com) - There are few diamonds with a story quite as colorful as The Golden Canary, formerly known as The Incomparable, formerly known as The Golden Giant. It was discarded early in the 1980s by diamond miners in the Democratic Republic of Congo, formerly known as Zaire, in a pile of rubble that was considered too bulky to be worth scanning for diamonds. The state-run miner SocietÃ© miniÃ¨re de Bakwanga (MIBA) literally threw it away. Thankfully the yellow gem was found by a young girl playing outside her uncle's house in the nearby town of Mbuji Mayi, in Kasai-Oriental Province. The rescued diamond is making headlines because, after being sold several times, then cut, then sold again and re-cut, it's now being sold again. For at least a dollar.
