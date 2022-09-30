India’s new rich fuel brand expansion for Tata’s jewelry arm

(indiatimes.com/Bloomberg): India’s expected surge of rich consumers is driving the jewelry unit of Indian conglomerate Tata Group to triple its Zoya-branded luxury stores by 2027. “There is a lot of latent demand for luxury from India and high net-worth individuals are going to explode,” Ajoy Chawla, the chief executive officer of the jewelry division at Titan Co., said in an interview. “This is just the beginning for luxury.” Titan, India’s biggest jeweler, gets about 90% of its revenue from the sale of jewelry and the rest from watches, eyewear and perfumes. It has four jewelry brands under its umbrella: flagship Tanishq, working women-focused Mia, online sales portal Caratlane, and Zoya, which is aimed at rich customers.
Hong Kong’s major jewellery fairs are set to return in 2023
An announcement from Informa Markets Jewellery indicates that the industry’s two biggest B2B sourcing events will be back in action in Hong Kong in 2023 following a three-year forced pandemic break.
Diamcor rakes in $2.1mln from Q2 rough diamond sales
Diamcor Mining sold 3,776.33 carats of rough diamonds for the interim period ended September 30, 2022, generating revenue of about $2,1 million, resulting in an average price of $556.08 per carat. It registered a net income of just above $1 million for...
Lucapa boosts Q3 Lulo output as Mothae dips
Lucapa Diamond produced 13,022 carats during the quarter that ended 30 September 2022, an increase of 38% compared to 9,444 carats in the corresponding prior year period. It said among the recoveries during the period were 270 carats recovered through...
De Beers Forevermark launches its first exclusive boutique in Bihar
De Beers Forevermark opened its first exclusive boutique in Patna, the first in the state of Bihar. Situated at City Centre Mall, the new boutique showcases a wide selection of the brand’s iconic jewellery collections including the signature Forevermark...
‘Copper Mark’ extends to Nickel, Zinc & Molybdenum
The Copper Mark announced on 24 October 2022 is extending its responsible mining assessment already covering a fifth of global copper production to molybdenum, nickel and zinc with the launch of a pilot program.
