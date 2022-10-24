Can Mantashe’s crack police unit bring the hammer down on illegal mining syndicates?

De Beers Forevermark launches its first exclusive boutique in Bihar De Beers Forevermark opened its first exclusive boutique in Patna, the first in the state of Bihar. Situated at City Centre Mall, the new boutique showcases a wide selection of the brand’s iconic jewellery collections including the signature Forevermark...

‘Copper Mark’ extends to Nickel, Zinc & Molybdenum The Copper Mark announced on 24 October 2022 is extending its responsible mining assessment already covering a fifth of global copper production to molybdenum, nickel and zinc with the launch of a pilot program.

In the third quarter of 2022, Norilsk Nickel produced 59,000 tons of nickel, 113,000 tons of copper, 712,000 ounces of palladium and 171,000 ounces of platinum According to Norilsk Nickel, in the third quarter of 2022, the company produced 59,000 tons of nickel (+22% QoQ), 113,000 tons of copper (+1%), 712,000 ounces of palladium (+0.4%) and 171,000 ounces of...

Implats lifts stake in RBPlat to 40.66% Impala Platinum (Implats) has further increased its shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to 40.66% from 40.49%. The platinum miner said it concluded agreements to acquire a further 507 000 RBPlat Shares constituting...