Can Mantashe’s crack police unit bring the hammer down on illegal mining syndicates?

(miningmx.com) - Illegal mining in South Africa is “as bad as it’s ever been”, according to Minerals Council CEO, Roger Baxter who has called on the country’s government to make sure its proposed ‘specialised police unit’ is implemented properly. To do this, Government needs to draw from private sector skills, a practice it hasn’t shown proficiency in achieving, as well as integrating knowledge held in other departments.
