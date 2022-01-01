How to greenwash like a pro

(greenbiz.com) - So, you want your company to be seen as sustainable? Great! You’re part of a growing movement. Appearing to be sustainable has become a priority inside many of the world’s largest companies. And companies that get really good at appearing sustainable are commonly referred to as "greenwashers." You can become one, too. To help, I’m offering a dozen tips and insights that can get you further, faster.
News
SUNLIGHT opens flagship in the legendary place of Old Arbat
Jewelry chain No. 1 SUNLIGHT revives jewelry traditions by opening the doors of its flagship store in Old Arbat on the site of the elite boutique "Gems", known for having a separate entrance and a secret VIP room for the "Soviet nobility"...
Today
Call for KPCS to commit to serious reforms
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) has called on the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) to come to terms with the shortcomings of the certification scheme and to commit to serious reforms. A KPCS plenary...
Yesterday
Barrick Gold secures future of DRC mine with exploration success
Barrick Gold says the ability of the Kibali mine, Africa’s largest gold mine to replace its reserves beyond depletion will secure its position as one of the company’s tier-one assets well into the future. Company president and chief executive Mark Bristow...
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds announces 3Q 2022 production and sales results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has announced production and sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine. According to the company, 1,451,455 carats recovered, 7% lower than Q3 2021, and a 15% increase...
Yesterday
Hong Kong’s jewellery export dips 17.6% in September
Hong Kong’s government data revealed that exports of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares were down 23.1 per cent year on year to HK$18.24 bn which is around $2.32 bn during September 2022.
Yesterday