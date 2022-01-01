How to greenwash like a pro

SUNLIGHT opens flagship in the legendary place of Old Arbat Jewelry chain No. 1 SUNLIGHT revives jewelry traditions by opening the doors of its flagship store in Old Arbat on the site of the elite boutique "Gems", known for having a separate entrance and a secret VIP room for the "Soviet nobility"...

Call for KPCS to commit to serious reforms The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) has called on the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) to come to terms with the shortcomings of the certification scheme and to commit to serious reforms. A KPCS plenary...

Barrick Gold secures future of DRC mine with exploration success Barrick Gold says the ability of the Kibali mine, Africa’s largest gold mine to replace its reserves beyond depletion will secure its position as one of the company’s tier-one assets well into the future. Company president and chief executive Mark Bristow...

Mountain Province Diamonds announces 3Q 2022 production and sales results Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has announced production and sales results for the third quarter ended September 30, from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine. According to the company, 1,451,455 carats recovered, 7% lower than Q3 2021, and a 15% increase...