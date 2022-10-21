How Much Jewelry was Sold? A Massive $11.5B Less Then Believed

(edahngolan.com) - We all know 2021 was the best year ever for jewelry sales, with US sales soaring like never before, but how much jewelry was sold in total? As always, the US government provides the figures – and a year later, it always revises them. This time around, like most, the figures were revised down. And in some areas, the downward revisions were drastic. The US Department of Commerce, Bureau of Economic Analysis provides the most important source of US jewelry sales. It collects data from tax reports, open sources, and by surveys. A sizeable chunk of this data is derived from a number of assumptions. As more data comes in, the data gets revisited, and the value of how much jewelry was sold gets restated.