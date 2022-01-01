Lab and Marriage: The Rise of Synthetics in Bridal

(diamonds.net) - Engagement-ring shoppers are increasingly courting grown diamonds so they can get more carats for their money. Like many merchants, Andrews Jewelers in Buffalo, New York, has been seeing an uptick in sales of lab-grown diamond engagement rings. In fact, this segment makes up some 65% of the store’s total engagement ring sales — much to owner Andy Moquin’s chagrin. “I don’t like selling them, but I can’t ignore what consumers want,” he says. Other retailers find themselves in a similar situation. Gabe Arik, co-owner of Happy Jewelers in Fullerton, California, fields requests for lab-created diamonds in engagement rings daily. He, too, estimates that synthetic-diamond rings account for 65% of his bridal inventory sales. In Philadelphia, about half of the diamond engagement rings that jeweler Sydney Rosen sells feature synthetics, according to owner and president David Rosen.