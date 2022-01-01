Lab and Marriage: The Rise of Synthetics in Bridal

(diamonds.net) - Engagement-ring shoppers are increasingly courting grown diamonds so they can get more carats for their money. Like many merchants, Andrews Jewelers in Buffalo, New York, has been seeing an uptick in sales of lab-grown diamond engagement rings. In fact, this segment makes up some 65% of the store’s total engagement ring sales — much to owner Andy Moquin’s chagrin. “I don’t like selling them, but I can’t ignore what consumers want,” he says. Other retailers find themselves in a similar situation. Gabe Arik, co-owner of Happy Jewelers in Fullerton, California, fields requests for lab-created diamonds in engagement rings daily. He, too, estimates that synthetic-diamond rings account for 65% of his bridal inventory sales. In Philadelphia, about half of the diamond engagement rings that jeweler Sydney Rosen sells feature synthetics, according to owner and president David Rosen.
News
Storm Mountain recovers, sell 47.8 ct pink diamond at Lesotho mine
Storm Mountain Diamonds has recovered and sold a 47.8-carat exceptional pink diamond at its Kao diamond mine, in Lesotho. It said in a statement that the stone was the largest pink diamond recovered at the mine to date. The diamond was named the Pink...
Today
Phillips announces highlights from The New York Watch Auction: SEVEN
On 10-11 December, Phillips will host The New York Watch Auction: SEVEN. Comprised of 180 lots, the sale will present an array of iconic and important timepieces from leading brands and independent makers alike.
Today
DiaMondaine Diamantaires Club mulls diamond investors' trip to Angola
The DiaMondaine Diamantaires Club (DDC) is planning to convene a Diamond Investors Trip to Angola in May 2023. Club founder Agnes Abdulahu told Rough&Polished that this is the first time they are organising the diamond investors trip to Angola...
Yesterday
De Beers to auction eight rare fancy blue diamonds worth over $70mln
De Beers is set to auction a superlative group of eight rare Fancy blue across its Magnificent Jewels auctions in New York, Geneva, and Hong Kong. The selling of the stones, collectively known as The De Beers Exceptional Blue Collection, will take place...
Yesterday
India’s c&p diamond export grows 11.97% in September 2022, and rough import dips 7.06%
India’s overall gross export of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 2134.91 mn in September 2022 is showing a growth of 11.97% as compared to $ 1906.72 mn for September 2021, according to data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of...
Yesterday