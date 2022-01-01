Rare ‘fancy vivid pink’ diamond sells for £52m in Hong Kong auction

(theguardian.com) - An extremely rare “fancy vivid pink” diamond has sold for 453m Hong Kong dollars (£52m) – more than double its estimated price – and set a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, which is named after another pink diamond given to Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift, was sold to an undisclosed buyer at auction by Sotheby’s Hong Kong on Friday. Tobias Kormind, the managing director of London jewellery shop 77 Diamonds, said the stone’s link to the late monarch is likely to have helped elevate its value.