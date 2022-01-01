News

Zimbabwe starts demanding mining royalties in refined metal

The Zimbabwe government has already started demanding mining royalties in diamonds, gold and platinum instead of cash as it seeks to grow its mineral reserves.

Today

Pink diamond sells for $57.73 mn in Sotheby’s Hong Kong

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star has fetched $57.73 million at Sotheby's Hong Kong as one of the most valuable diamonds ever sold at the auction. The cushion-shaped fancy vivid pink internally flawless diamond beat pre-sale estimates at a price...

Yesterday

Pan African acquires Mintails SA gold assets

Pan African Resources has acquired the total share capital and claims of Mogale Gold and Mintails SA Soweto Cluster (MSC) for $2.8 million. Both Mogale Gold and MSC are wholly-owned by Mintails Mining SA, which was placed in provisional liquidation...

Yesterday

Paul Zimnisky сomments on the diamond and jewelry market

Through early-October, natural diamond prices as measured by the Zimnisky Global Rough Diamond Price Index have retreated approximately 10% from an all-time high reached in January.

Yesterday

Sibanye eyes stake in Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines – report

Sibanye-Stillwater, which mainly produces platinum group metals and gold, has shown interest in Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines, which is looking for new investors after Glencore sold it last year to ZCCM-IH, a state mining investment company.

Yesterday

Rare ‘fancy vivid pink’ diamond sells for £52m in Hong Kong auction

Today
Expert Reports

(theguardian.com) - An extremely rare “fancy vivid pink” diamond has sold for 453m Hong Kong dollars (£52m) – more than double its estimated price – and set a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, which is named after another pink diamond given to Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift, was sold to an undisclosed buyer at auction by Sotheby’s Hong Kong on Friday. Tobias Kormind, the managing director of London jewellery shop 77 Diamonds, said the stone’s link to the late monarch is likely to have helped elevate its value.


Print version